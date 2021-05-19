Truist Raises Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $70.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Shares of VOYA opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

