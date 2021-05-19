Truist Securiti Weighs in on NeoGames S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NeoGames in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.