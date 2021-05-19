Truist Securiti Weighs in on The AZEK Company Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

NYSE AZEK opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

