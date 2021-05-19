TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $717,694.11 and approximately $4,107.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00066152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00065368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002615 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00272944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00030974 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

