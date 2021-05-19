Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$12.00 Price Target

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$12.00 price target by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.30.

CVE traded down C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,896. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

