Tudor Pickering Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$32.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.59.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.46. 760,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,084. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$29.83. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,806,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,390,143.43. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

