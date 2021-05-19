Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.73.

TRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reissued a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE TRQ opened at C$21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$528.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

