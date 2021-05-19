Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.73.
TRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reissued a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.
Shares of TSE TRQ opened at C$21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.45.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
