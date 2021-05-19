TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

TSP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $35.94 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

