TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

TSP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $35.94 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit