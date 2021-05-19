Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $21.50

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $19.88. Tuya shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 2,511 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,683,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,586,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,627,000.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

