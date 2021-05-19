Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $21.50

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $19.88. Tuya shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 2,511 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,683,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,586,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,627,000.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit