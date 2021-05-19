Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $89.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.