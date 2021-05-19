Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $89.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
