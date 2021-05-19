U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Cut by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. 96,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

