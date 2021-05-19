Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -700.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

