UBP Investment Advisors SA Acquires 1,130 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 194.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $585.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,653. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $256.41 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $626.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.