UBP Investment Advisors SA Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.24. 168,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $332.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

