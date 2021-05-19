UBP Investment Advisors SA Makes New $450,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $212.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,018. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.41 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average is $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

