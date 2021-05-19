UBP Investment Advisors SA Makes New $530,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,084. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

