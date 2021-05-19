UBP Investment Advisors SA Makes New $890,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Newmont by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 383,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 65,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Newmont stock remained flat at $$74.38 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $74.78.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $276,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,213.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,410. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

