UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after purchasing an additional 105,832 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,414. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit