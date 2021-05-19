UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE UBS opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. UBS Group has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

