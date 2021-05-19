UBS Group Upgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Neutral

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.
Shares of FHB opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
