UBS Group Upgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Neutral

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

