UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $73.26 on Monday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.82.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last quarter.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

