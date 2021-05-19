Ultra Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.20 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $89.21 million and $2.20 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,709.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $856.16 or 0.02211732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.08 or 0.00615046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023995 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005727 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000205 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,432 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

