UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $20.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

UMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 158 shares of company stock worth $3,004. Company insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,069,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.71. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $935.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.63%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

