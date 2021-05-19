UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNCFF. Barclays began coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $12.85 on Monday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

