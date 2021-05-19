Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5159 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Unilever has increased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unilever stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.