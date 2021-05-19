Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5159 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Unilever has increased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.
Unilever stock opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90.
UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
