United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $212.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.41 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

