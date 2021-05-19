Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.29). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

UBX opened at $4.42 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

