Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Shares Down 1.5%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.19. 95,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,658,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Universe Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

