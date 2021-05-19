US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 472,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

