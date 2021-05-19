US Bancorp DE Has $638,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 316.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.