US Bancorp DE Has $638,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 316.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit