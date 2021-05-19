US Bancorp DE Has $670,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 142,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,968 shares of company stock worth $14,325,829. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.30.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

