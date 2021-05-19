US Bancorp DE Sells 308 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,991,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,076,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.