US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.72.

NYSE:EOG opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 390.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

