UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

