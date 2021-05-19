Valley Brook Capital Group Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 273.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average is $143.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.