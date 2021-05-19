Valley Brook Capital Group Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $225.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

