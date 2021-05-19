Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Raised by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,889. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

