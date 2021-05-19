Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Raised by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,889. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit