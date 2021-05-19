Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $51,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $259.84. The company had a trading volume of 48,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,796. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.46 and a 200-day moving average of $255.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

