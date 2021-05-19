Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Decreased by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $235.09. 336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,407. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

