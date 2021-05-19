Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s 3rd Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $33,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after buying an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after buying an additional 127,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,334,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after buying an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

