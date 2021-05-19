Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.09. 2,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.