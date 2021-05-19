Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 255.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 12.8% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 190,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 63,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

VTIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,640. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

