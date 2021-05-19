Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $268.34 and a 52-week high of $388.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

