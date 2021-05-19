Veil Price Tops $0.0438 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $14,355.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,608.30 or 1.00016784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037952 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.82 or 0.01291996 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.28 or 0.00516672 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00343126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00125225 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

