Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $912.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report sales of $912.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $923.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $888.30 million. Ventas reported sales of $943.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.72.

VTR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.13. 1,861,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,838. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

