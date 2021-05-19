Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Lowered to $55.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $84.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

