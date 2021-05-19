VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,165 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.