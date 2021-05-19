Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

VRCA stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

