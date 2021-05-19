Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VERU. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,651,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,408,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

