VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Announces Earnings Results

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VIAO traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

