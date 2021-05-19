VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Announces Earnings Results

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
VIAO traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $15.57.
About VIA optronics
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.